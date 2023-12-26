It has not been long since Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history. During a chat show on the sidelines of the match, Trent Copeland, former fast bowler, coughed and put a currency note in Starc's hands during a fun banter. The fast bowler was a bit surprised and picked up the note that had fallen and stuffed it back in Copeland's pocket. Starc recently became the most expensive player in IPL when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. Mitchell Starc Opens Up On Turning Down Multiple IPL Offers, Says ‘Prioritising International Cricket Has Helped My Game’.

Watch Video:

.@copes9 tried to stitch Mitch Starc up after the recent IPL auction news, but Starc had the reverse card ready 😂 pic.twitter.com/ldQuVncHNi — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2023

