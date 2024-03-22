Yash Dayal was introduced into the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match as an impact player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-arm pacer was signed by RCB at the IPL auction last year, and with this, he made his RCB debut. He has replaced Dinesh Karthik, who perfectly executed the role of a finisher, scoring 38 runs off 26 deliveries--a knock where he hit three fours and two sixes. He and Anuj Rawat helped RCB get to 173/6 after a rocky start. ‘Mustafizur Rahman’s Iftaar Menu Today’, Fans React As CSK Pacer Takes 4/29 Against RCB in IPL 2024 Opening Match.

Yash Dayal Introduced as RCB's Impact Player

