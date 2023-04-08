As the reward of giving a brisk and steady start to the Rajasthan Royals innings during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the Man of the match award. He scored 60 runs in just 31 deliveries and set the platform for the Rajasthan Royals win. His consecutive boundaries in the first over confirmed him being in good touch and to go big in this game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)