Former great all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has praised legendary India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni in a YouTube video with Samdish Bhatia. In the viral video, Yograj Singh hailed former captain MS Dhoni as a 'fearless man' and credited his sharp skills for reading the wicket and telling his bowlers where to bowl. In the past few years, Yograj has been vocal about his opinions regarding MS Dhoni. Yuvraj Singh's father has made several controversial statements against Dhoni's role in his son's career. However, Yograj has admitted that Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains. Yuvraj Singh's Old Clip of Saying ‘My Father Has A Mental Issue’ Goes Viral After Yograj Singh Claimed MS Dhoni Destroyed His Son's Career (Watch Video).

Yograj Singh Praises MS Dhoni

