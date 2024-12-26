D Gukesh, the recently-crowned youngest chess world champion, met Tamil star actor Rajinikanth. Taking to social media, the 18-year-old shared pictures of their meeting in Chennai where he was seen draped in a shawl and holding 'Autobiography of a Yogi' book in his hands. The youngster, who beat Ding Liren to become just the second Indian to become the chess world champion after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, wrote, "Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting ,spending time and sharing your wisdom with us." Year Ender 2024: D Gukesh’s FIDE World Chess Championship Triumph Underlines India’s Status As Global Chess Superpower.

D Gukesh Meets Rajinikanth

Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting ,spending time and sharing your wisdom with us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l53dBCVVJH — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) December 26, 2024

