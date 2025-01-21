Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari shook the world last season and the new Hamilton-Ferrari Era officially started with the British racer attending the training session at Maranello ahead of the F1 2025 season. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion confirmed his decision at the beginning of the F1 2024 season but due to his contract with Mercedes, the star couldn’t start working with Ferrari until January. Ferrari confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will do test drives for 1000 Kms, limiting his partner’s time on the wheel. The British racer greeted fans as he entered the Maranello premises. Watch the video below. F1 2025: Formula One Announces Multi-Year Extension With Iconic Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Greets Fans Ahead of First Training Session With Ferrari at Maranello

Lewis Hamilton greeting Ferrari fans outside of Maranello today 🔴 (via federica_di_castri/IG) pic.twitter.com/D13S6upuwC — Autosport (@autosport) January 20, 2025

