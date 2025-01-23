A crowd-puller, India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's dismissal in Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match saw several fans leave the BKC venue, who had flocked the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy to witness their favourite batter play domestic cricket after 10 long years. Sharma managed just three runs, before handing the J&K captain a simple catch while playing the flick shot against Umar Nazir's bowling, who did trouble the Indian captain on a green-top track. ‘Creating Memories for the Opposition’, Netizens Troll Rohit Sharma After Indian Captain's Poor Outing In Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match.

Fans Leave BKC After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

