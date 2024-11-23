Cristiano Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal for Al-Nassr but the side was let down by its defensive lapses and conceded goals in either half. Julián Quinones opened the scoring for Al-Qadisiyah while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 50th minute to seal the victory for Al-Qadisiyah. After the loss, al-Nassr is six points behind league leaders Al-Hilal having played a game extra. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net Poacher's Goal to Give Al-Nassr Lead During Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Qadisiyah.

Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League 2024-25

