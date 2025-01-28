Al-Qadisiyah 2-1 Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Brace to Stun League Leaders

Al-Hilal failed to convert their chances in the game and lost the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match against Al-Qadisiyah after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a late goal against them. This is Al-Hilal’s only second loss in the competition.

Al-Qadisiyah 2-1 Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Brace to Stun League Leaders
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang During Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro LEague 2024-25 Match (Photo Credit: 'X'/Al-Qadisiyah)
Jan 28, 2025

Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Hilal was playing against Al-Qadisiyah in a league match at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. The hosts took an early lead with the French striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring just two minutes into the match. The Star-studded Al-Hilal team pushed for goals but failed to find the back of the net. Marcos Leonardo restored parity with his 50th minute strike. But in the closing moments of the game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stuck a goa, that proved to be the winner for the Al-Qadisiyah team. Even though Al-Hilal lost the match, it remained at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings with 43 points. Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed, Brazilian Striker to Take Pay Cut to Move Back to Boyhood Club (See Post).

Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25

