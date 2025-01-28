Al-Qadisiyah 2-1 Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Brace to Stun League Leaders

Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Hilal was playing against Al-Qadisiyah in a league match at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. The hosts took an early lead with the French striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring just two minutes into the match. The Star-studded Al-Hilal team pushed for goals but failed to find the back of the net. Marcos Leonardo restored parity with his 50th minute strike. But in the closing moments of the game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stuck a goa, that proved to be the winner for the Al-Qadisiyah team. Even though Al-Hilal lost the match, it remained at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings with 43 points. Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed, Brazilian Striker to Take Pay Cut to Move Back to Boyhood Club (See Post).

Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)