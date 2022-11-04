Alejandro Garnacho sought permission from Cristiano Ronaldo before he could copy the latter's new goal celebration, after scoring against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday. Garnacho's 17th-minute strike proved to be the decisive one as United won the match 1-0. It was Ronaldo' assist that helped Garnacho score his first Manchester United goal.

Alejandro Garnacho Seeks Cristiano Ronaldo's Permission to Use his Celebration:

Alejandro Garnacho asks Cristiano Ronaldo if he can do CR7’s celebration last night 🔥🤝#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/lqOEvp83z3 — United View (@unitedviewtv) November 4, 2022

