Liverpool vs Manchester United match in the Premier League 2024-25 season was one of the high-profile fixtures considering their rivalry and history. In the ongoing season, Liverpool is at the top of the league table while Man United struggled with just six wins in 19 matches. The entertaining match ended in a draw. But Man United fans were happy with the performance and also took an opportunity to taunt the opposition as stands in Anfield were leaking. They sang ‘Anfield is falling’ while shooting the leaks. The video quickly went viral. Check out the video below. Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Drops Massive Hint About Joshua Zirkzee’s Future.

Manchester United Fans Take Dig at Liverpool Stadium’s Leakage With ‘Anfield is Falling Down’ Song

The United fans sing “Anfields falling down” as the roof leaks😬💧pic.twitter.com/Xeky6xw090 — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)