Giorgio Chiellini a former player for Serie A side Juventus during a talk show kept his preference simple while choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Chiellini is now retired from football and is a player development coach for MLS side Los Angeles FC. Chiellini played the majority of his career for Juventus and also played alongside CR7. During the talk show, Giorgio Chiellini mentioned that he would pick Ronaldo as his level of performance increases with a difficult game. Legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane were also present during the talk show. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr.

Giorgio Chiellini Picks Cristiano Ronaldo

"I'd pick Cristiano over Messi for a Final" 😤 🐐 Giorgio Chiellini knows who his GOAT is 📺 The Overlap On Tour: Unseen EP 2 | Watch now on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/aaGd9A05CY — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) December 2, 2024

Watch Full Talk Show Here:

