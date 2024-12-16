In an unfortunate development, Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller was attacked on the streets of Vienna by an unknown man and was ferociously struck on the head which fractured his skull. Guido is known to have suffered a serious head injury and 35-year-old is expected to be out of action for several month. Guido was examined at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he will remain for the next few days. In a statement, Rapid said they "trust in the responsible authorities that the as-yet-unknown perpetrator will be brought to justice quickly". Cristiano Ronaldo Features in Theme Song ‘Yalla Yalla’ As Saudi Arabia Secures Hosting Rights for FIFA World Cup 2034 (Watch Video).

Austrian Footballer Guido Burgstaller Suffers Skull Fracture

Wir sind sprachlos und zutiefst betroffen. Guido #Burgstaller wurde in der Nacht auf Samstag Opfer eines körperlichen Angriffs. Die ganze Rapid-Familie steht dir bei, Burgi! 💚 ▶️ https://t.co/txWCLNkRCA#SCR2024 pic.twitter.com/oIMaon9pyF — SK Rapid (@skrapid) December 16, 2024

