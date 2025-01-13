Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was spotted in a viral video on social media where he was spotted slamming a bunch of fans for repeatedly asking him for autographs. In the video Pep was spotted recognising them as autograph hunters and he was irked about it. Pep gave them a life lesson as highlighted the importance of other things in life rather than be obsessed about autograph. He also made it clear that he won't sign an autograph again even if they come back and asked them to not return for autograph again. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Pep Guardiola Slams Autograph Hunters For Repeated Requests

Pep Guardiola having a pop at autograph hunters. 😂😂 He's absolutely spot on by the way. 👏 pic.twitter.com/MKgekEfiIQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 12, 2025

