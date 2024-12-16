Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance in the theme song of Saudi Arabia after the nation earned the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2034. The theme song video was posted by Ronaldo on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). In the video, Ronaldo was seen wearing a 34-number hoodie and was seen doing his trademark 'siuuuu' celebration. Ronaldo captioned the post: 'Yalla Yalla.' Saudi Arabia became the second Arab state to host the FIFA World Cup tournament, following the lead of Qatar in 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Working Hard' and Focused During Training Session for Al-Nassr (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA World Cup 2034 Theme Song of Saudi Arabia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)