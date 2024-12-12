La Liga giants Barcelona secured a 3-2 victory over the Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund to go second in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 standings. It was a pretty even contest. Where the first half went goalless, the second half was full of goals from both sides. Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute to put Barcelona in front. Serhou Guirassy scored a brace but it was not enough for Dortmund as Ferran Torres of Barcelona scored a brace as well, keeping Barcelona in advantage and one goal ahead. This is Barcelona's fifth consecutive win in UCL 2024-25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Named Co-Host of FIFA World Cup 2030, Says ‘A Dream Come True’ (See Post).

Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL Result

Five wins in a row for Barcelona 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/LqbW2c3AWl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)