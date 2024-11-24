Barcelona started well against Celta Vigo with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski netting goals for the league leaders. But their two goal-lead vanished in the final six minutes of the match as Alfonso Gonzalez scored in the 84th minute while Hugo Alvarez restored the parity with his 86th-minute strike. After the recent shocking loss against Real Sociedad, the draw against Celta Vigo cut FC Barcelona’s lead to five points in the top. Lionel Messi Listens to All Three Versions Of Tracks In Contention to Become Official Song For Barcelona's 125th Anniversary, Gives His Approval (Watch Video).

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Lga 2024-25 Score

