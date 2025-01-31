Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his illustrious cap, becoming the only and first football player to record 700 official club victories. Ronaldo's 700th club win came during Al-Nassr's win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, which was the Portugal star's 66th with the club. Breakdown of the 39-year-old's club victories are as follows - Manchester United: 214, Real Madrid: 316, Sporting: 13, and Juventus: 91. Ronaldo scored a goal and played an important role in assisting the winner during Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Al-Raed 1-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Nawaf Boushal Score As Riyadh-Based Club Notch Up Third Straight Win In League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History

‼️TRULY HISTORIC🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has just become the first and only footballer in history to reach 700 official club victories. 🟢Sporting: 13 wins ⚪️Real Madrid: 316 wins 🔴Manchester United: 214 wins ⚫️Juventus: 91 wins 🟡Al-Nassr: 66 wins Simply CR7🐐🇵🇹#Cr7 #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/v9lsRUuSK4 — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)