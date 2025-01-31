Al-Nassr extended its winning streak in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 to three matches after beating relegation-threatened Al-Raed 2-1. Al-Nasssr dominated all through the clash, with Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring with a 35th-minute goal for his side. Soon, Nawaf Boushal doubled Al-Nassr's lead with an assist from Ronaldo and slammed their second and final goal. However, Al-Raed did manage to pull things back with a consolation goal, which came via Amir Sayoud but was too late as Al-Nassr defended perfectly to secure three points in an away match.

Al-Raed 1-2 Al-Nassr Scoreline

