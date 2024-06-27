During the Georgia vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 match, Cristiano Ronaldo broke another record as he became the only European player to make 50 appearances at major tournaments. CR7 doesn't seem to stop when it comes to breaking records. Ronaldo and brigade fell to the attack of Georgia National Football Team to lose their last group stage match of UEFA Euro 2024 by a scoreline of 2-0. Ronaldo played a total of 65 minutes and tried to go for a goal three times but did not find any success. Fan Jumps, Almost Crashes Into Cristiano Ronaldo As CR7 Walks Back to Dressing Room During Georgia vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 50 Appearances at Major Tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first European player to make 50 appearances at major tournaments 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/sCcbj4Rz19— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 26, 2024

