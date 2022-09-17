Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of net for the first time this season in the Europa League midweek. He is due to feature in the Premier League clash against Leeds United before playing against Manchester City. The Portuguese forward is training hard to get ready for these high-voltage matches. Ronaldo took to social media to share a photo in which he can be seen with Casemiro, Antony and Diogo Dalot during a revory session.

Check Ronaldo's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

