In the ongoing The Globe Soccer Awards 2024, Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Top Goalscorer of all time trophy in a ceremony in Dubai. Ronaldo has managed to score 916 goals for both country and club, which includes Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Al-Nassr amongst others. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares ‘Christmas Picture’ With Family, Says ‘The Most Important Part of Christmas’ (See Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Award!

🏆 Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 awarded the title of all-time top goal scorer, recognising his incredible achievements and contributions to the world of football ✨ pic.twitter.com/Bvl3dy6hZY — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2024

