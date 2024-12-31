Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro was born on December 31, 1954. She celebrated her 70th birthday on December 31, 2024. His mother has been a big support to Ronaldo through his career and it could be felt when Ronaldo shared a post on social media wishing his mother a happy birthday and also thanked her for her inspiration and unconditional love. Cristiano Ronaldo Close To Leaving Al-Nassr! Report Suggests Portuguese Star Unwilling to Extend Contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Mother Maria Dolores Happy Birthday

Feliz aniversário, Mãe! Obrigado por me inspirares todos os dias e pelo apoio incondicional. Amo-te! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fj48ZSeqXz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2024

