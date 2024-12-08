With a concerning run of form for the defending champions Manchester City, the side secured a draw against Crystal Palace. Even with nearly 70 per cent possession in the match, Manchester City managed just 12 shots at the opposition goal equivalent to Palace’s attempts. Erling Haaland scored an opener for Man City while the side was trailing for most of the period. Rico Lewis’ 68th-minute strike restored the parity. With the draw, the Manchester City side is eight points behind league leaders Liverpool having played an extra match. West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Stable in Hospital Following Involvement In Road Traffic Incident, Club Provides Update.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)