Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo extended his greetings on the occasion of Portugal Day 2023 with a heartfelt Instagram post. The 37-year-old shared a photo in Portugal national football team jersey along with the caption, which reads, “Feliz Dia de Portugal, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas, (roughly translates to English, Happy Portugal, Camões and Portuguese Communities Day).” Portugal Day is observed every year on June 10. The National Day of Portugal is officially known as the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post For Portugal Day 2023

