Every year, Portugal Day is celebrated annually on June 10. It is the National Day of Portugal and is marked as one of the public holidays in Portugal. Portuguese people across the world celebrate the special day. It commemorates the death of Luís de Camoes, a poet and national literary icon, who died on June 10, 1580. He was an adventurer who lost one eye fighting in Ceuta, wrote the poem while travelling, and survived a shipwreck in Cochinchina, a region of present-day Vietnam. Portugal Day is called ‘Dia de Portugal, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas’ in Portugal, which translates to ‘Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.’ As Portugal Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Portugal Day 2023: Popular Tourist Destinations and Most Beautiful Places To Visit in the Country.

Portugal Day 2023 Date

Portugal Day will be celebrated annually on Saturday, June 10.

Portugal Day History

Portugal Day was first marked in the year 1997, while the official celebrations were held in 2013 in the town of Elvas. One of the reasons why Elvas was chosen was that it had been classified in 2012 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Also, it is one of the most important cities in Portugal at the military level and the most fortified city in Europe. For the first time in 2016, the official ceremonies were divided between the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and the French capital of Paris by the initiative of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa as a reminder that it is also the day of the Portuguese communities throughout the world. 12 Incredibly Interesting Facts About Portugal We Bet You Didn’t Know.

Portugal Day Significance

Portugal Day commemorates the death of Luís de Camoes, who died on June 10, 1580. He became a symbol of Portugal's nationalism. The day is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm across Portugal. Camoes wrote Os Lusíadas (usually translated as The Lusiads), Portugal's national epic poem celebrating Portuguese history and achievements. The poem considered one of the finest and most important works in Portuguese literature, became a symbol for the great feats of the Portuguese Empire. The poem focuses mainly on the 15th-century Portuguese explorations, which brought fame and fortune to the country.

