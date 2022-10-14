A Qatar official said that all fans, including homosexuals, would be 'welcome' to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the country. While responding to an interviewer's question, he said, "Everybody is welcome here. All we ask is for the people to be respectful of the culture. Everybody will feel safe when they come to Qatar."

Qatar Official Clarifies Homosexuals Fans Would be Welcomed for FIFA World Cup 2022:

ردا على سؤال بشأن حضور المثليين وأعلامهم #كأس_العالم.. مسؤول قطري يؤكد: الجميع مرحب بهم في #قطر pic.twitter.com/4fKtYHKo3A — Erem News - إرم نيوز (@EremNews) October 14, 2022

