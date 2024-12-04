Peter Crouch is regarded as one of the tallest strikers played in the history of football. Crouch was a striker for the England National Football Team and also played for several top football clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and a few more in the English Premier League. Time and time again Peter Crouch is trolled over social media by fans and this time around a rumour has gone viral where a bunch of people are carrying a floodlight and fans mentioned it as "RIP Peter Crouch". This is so because people over social media make fun of Peter Crouch's height. Former England striker took to social media and shut down the rumour once and for all after he said, "Right this goes viral every few months and I have to tell all my family it’s a floodlight! Can we stop this pls." Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Is Among Bottom Seeds for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw.

Peter Crouch Clearing Up Viral 'RIP' Rumor

Right this goes viral every few months and I have to tell all my family it’s a floodlight



Can we stop this pls https://t.co/jNycGvQ5K5— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 2, 2024

