It was an important game for both sides but the Serie A side Juventus went on to secure three vital points in the end in Turin. Another loss puts Manchester City in a bad spot. Both teams were equally matched in the first half. Dusan Vlahovic scored the first goal of the match which helped Juventus take the lead. Weston McKennie doubled the lead for Juventus in the 75th minute. Even with players like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and others Man City are in a tough spot at the moment. They are required to win their last couple of matches anyhow to stay in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 race. Borussia Dortmund 2–3 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Ferran Torres Scores Brace, Raphinha Strikes Once As Blaugrana Prevail To Secure Three Points.

Juventus vs Man City UCL Result

