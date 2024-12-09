Chelsea outshined Tottenham Hotspur away from home to grab another three points in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Tottenham struck early at home with a couple of goals in under 15 minutes after Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski scored a goal each for the hosts. Jadon Sancho made it 2-1 after scoring in the 17th minute which kept Chelsea in the match. Later in the second half, Cole Palmer converted a couple of spot-kicks and completed his brace. Enzo Fernandez made it 4-2 for Chelsea in the 73rd minute. Son Heung-min struck late for Tottenham but was not enough. Fans Throw Objects at Cole Palmer As He Attempts To Take a Corner During Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Result of Premier League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)