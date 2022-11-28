Germany kept alive their hopes for a place in the round of 16 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Spain in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 28. Alvaro Morata, coming on as a substitute in the second half, gave Spain the lead in the 62nd minute and it look that La Roja were on their way to knocking Germany out but Niclas Fullkrug, who too came on as a replacement levelled for his side, helping them stay alive in the race for the last-16. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. ESP 1–1 GER | Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 Result and Highlights

Spain vs Germany Result:

A thrilling ending 😅 It's a point against Spain that keeps us in the running 💪#GER #FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/8f5YwxIWuV — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 27, 2022

