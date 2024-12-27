The Globe Soccer Awards 2024 is upon us, and the 15th edition of the global football award ceremony will take place on December 27, where players from all across the world will be celebrated. The Globe Soccer Awards 2024 ceremony will be held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find the live telecast viewing option of Globe Soccer Awards 2024 on Sony Sports Network TV channels - Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD. Meanwhile, for live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to the Sony LIV app and website in India. Sporting Lisbon Fires Head Coach Joao Pereira Hired Six Weeks After Ruben Amorim’s Departure to Manchester United.

Globe Soccer Awards 2024 Ceremony Live

The Grandest Celebration of #Football excellence 🤩 Celebrate the passion & commitment showcased by the 🔝 football stars in an evening full of bling and legends 🌟 Watch #GlobeSoccerAwards on 27th December at 8:30 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/jSUyLIa7P6 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 27, 2024

