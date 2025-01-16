French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, popularly known as Lyon, created a creative video to announce their latest signing, Thiago Almada, from Argentina. The January transfer window is currently open, and the 23-year-old star footballer joined Lyon from Brazilian club Botafogo on an initial loan. The announcement by Lyon caught the viewers' eyes. In a video posted on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, Almada received a text from 'Lionel' with a goat emoji beside the sender's name. The sender's text indicated that the message had come from legendary footballer Lionel Messi. The message that the 23-year-old star received said, “Don't listen to Cristiano, Ligue 1 is incredible.” This video message meant that Lyon took a hilarious dig at Cristiano Ronaldo's remark at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Ronaldo stated that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. French League Claps Back At Cristiano Ronaldo With ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Win at Qatar, Responds to Portuguese Superstar's Comments During Globe Soccer Awards 2024 (See Post).

Olympique Lyonnais Introduce New Signing Thiago Almada

Un champion du monde peut en cacher un autre 🇦🇷 ... pic.twitter.com/LWjWHr6UOZ — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 15, 2025

