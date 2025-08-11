Search engine giant Google is known to celebrate sporting victories uniquely on its homepage. Barcelona thrashed Como 5-0 to lift the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 at Estadi Johan Cruyff, which was celebrated with virtual fireworks animation on Google. Users typing Barcelona, Como, or Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 in the search bar on the Google homepage will find virtual fireworks celebration commemorating the La Liga champions' win. Check out Google's virtual firework animation for Barcelona's Joan Gampher Trophy 202 win over Como below. Barcelona Sends Warning to Title Rivals With 5–0 Victory Over Como To Clinch Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 Title

Google Fireworks Animation for Joan Gamper Trophy 2025

Google celebrating Barcelona's Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 win (Photo Credit:@google)

