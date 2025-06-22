The current Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City's pivotal defensive midfielder Rodri was born on June 22, 1996. Today, in 2025, the star CDM will be celebrating his 29th birthday. It won't be wrong to term the Manchester City no. 16 as a club legend, after all, besides being the side's only Ballon d'Or winner in history, Rodri has won multiple trophies with the English giants. With Manchester City, the Spain national football team CDM Rodri has won the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and many other big titles. As the Ballon d'Or 2024 winner, Rodri celebrates his 29th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with wishes. Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner Rodri Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo During TV Show, Says 'He's Dangerous Anywhere on the Pitch'.

'The Hero. The Legend.'

The Hero. The Legend. The Ballon D'or 🤴. Happy birthday to you, Rodri. https://t.co/vWIsAL2Vhy — Prince Óláwálé🩵 (@HareeryEl) June 22, 2025

'The Man, The Myth, The Legend'

Happy Birthday Best DMF in The World! The Man, The Myth, The Legend, Mr Ballon d’Or RODRI 🩵 pic.twitter.com/9UjhV2fRcX — Jobayer Hossain (@jobayerhossaiin) June 22, 2025

'The Best Defensive Midfielder Ever'!

Happy Birthday "Godri" Rodri. The best Defensive Midfielder ever. 74 games unbeaten streak is a testament of your Manchester City legacy. Much much more achievement still left. Awaiting to see you on pitch and smashing the opponents apart. Stay strong. 🎊🎭💫🎂💪🍃🥇🎖 AURA🩵 pic.twitter.com/VcNmWD9f9u — City Chatter (@city_chatter) June 22, 2025

'Thank You For Saving Football Last Year'!

Happy birthday Rodri 29 thank you for saving football last year pic.twitter.com/lXU9RDxDGW — 16 (@prssfebr) June 22, 2025

Happy Birthday 'Ballon d’Or Winner'

Happy 29th birthday to the Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri! pic.twitter.com/ijDOnpfXnR — Grace 🧡 (@gracebaby9876) June 22, 2025

'King Rodri'

Happy Birthday King Rodri 👏 pic.twitter.com/G5EDIKPkH3 — Aabid (@theabuabid) June 22, 2025

