The current Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City's pivotal defensive midfielder Rodri was born on June 22, 1996. Today, in 2025, the star CDM will be celebrating his 29th birthday. It won't be wrong to term the Manchester City no. 16 as a club legend, after all, besides being the side's only Ballon d'Or winner in history, Rodri has won multiple trophies with the English giants. With Manchester City, the Spain national football team CDM Rodri has won the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and many other big titles. As the Ballon d'Or 2024 winner, Rodri celebrates his 29th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with wishes. Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner Rodri Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo During TV Show, Says 'He's Dangerous Anywhere on the Pitch'.

'The Hero. The Legend.'

'The Man, The Myth, The Legend'

'The Best Defensive Midfielder Ever'!

'Thank You For Saving Football Last Year'!

Happy Birthday 'Ballon d’Or Winner'

'King Rodri'

