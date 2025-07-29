India women's national football team created history when the side qualified for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2026, making their first appearance in the event, which will be hosted in Australia next year. India are placed in pot 4 alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh for the AFC WAC 2026 group stage draw, which will take place on July 29 in Sydney, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not find any TV telecast viewing options of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 draw in India. However, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 draw will have online viewing options on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel for free. India Women's National Football Team Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup 2026; Sangita Basfore's Brace Helps Blue Tigresses Secure Thrilling 2-1 Victory Over Thailand

India's Women Asian Cup 2026 Draw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)