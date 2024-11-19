Spain have already qualified for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals and will look to give their players some gametime against Switzerland who are fighting a relegation battle. The SHeliodoro Rodríguez López, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain is set to host the Spain national football team vs Switzerland national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Spain vs Switzerland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Spain vs Switzerland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Spain vs Switzerland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Neymar Jr Eyes Santos Return in 2025 Amid Challenges To End Al-Hilal Contract Early.

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

