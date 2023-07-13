Arsenal are all set to face German side FC Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly match on Thursday, July 13. The game will be held at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Germany. The match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans, the club-friendly match will not be telecasted in India. But it is all doom and gloom for football fanatics in the country as the encounter will be available on the Arsenal website and the official app. However, the fans will need to buy a match pass to watch the game. David de Gea Announces Departure From Manchester United, Veteran Goalkeeper Writes Farewell Message For Fans (See Post)

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 FC Nurnberg 🕕 6pm (UK) 🏟 Max-Morlock-Stadion 📻 Follow LIVE on https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/ADbw4t8UUu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 13, 2023

