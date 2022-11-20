The FIFA World Cup 2022 is slated to start today (November 20) and fans in India are getting ready to experience the marquee tournament and watch their favourite players in action for the first time in Qatar. The tournament begins with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Fans, who are wondering where to watch the matches in Bangla commentary, can do so on the Jio Cinema app. It is not just for this match but for all the matches in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Bangla Commentary:

We would like you to know that the FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and on Jio Cinema for free in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil from November 20. We will not be streaming FIFA World Cup on Voot. — Voot Support (@VootSupport) November 20, 2022

