Inter Kashi will take on Mohammedan SC in the upcoming match of I-League 2023-24 on Wednesday, November 21. The match has commenced at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ekana Arena, Lucknow, India. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Inter Kashi and Mohammedan SC will not telecasted live because of operational difficulties at the venue. Live Streaming of the match on FanCode app is also unlikely to be available. India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Seek Inspiration From Famous 2019 Draw Against the Maroons.

Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan SC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🚨 Broadcast Update 🚨 We regret to inform you the I-League match between @InterKashi vs @MohammedanSC won't be broadcast live because of operational difficulties at the venue. #IndianFootball ⚽️ — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) November 21, 2023

