Ahead of the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 Inter Miami CF has a series of club friendlies across America. The side started its preparation under new coach Javier Mascherano and played its first friendly match against Club America in Nevada. The game was evenly poised with Henry Martin opened the scoring for Club America. But just three minutes later Lionel Messi equilised finishing off a pass from Luis Suarez. Seven minutes into the second half, Israel Reyes gave Club America a lead and the side looked to seal the win. Just before the final whistle, Thomas Aviles secured a draw for Inter Miami CF. The match went in the penalties with young stars testing their abilities from the spot kick. Inter Maimi won the game in the end. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentine Forward Score During Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly Match.

Inter Miami vs Club America, Club Friendly

Dream debut! ⚽️💥 Santiago Morales, our homegrown talent, scores the winning goal in his FIRST match with the Senior Team! 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/RD5pQRIsN4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2025

