Lionel Messi was on song for Inter Miami as they beat Atlanta United 2-1 in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 in Atlanta on March 17. The 37-year-old made the most of a defensive mistake in the 20th minute of the match and sent the ball over the rushing Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and into the net. It was Lionel Messi's 854th career goal and it helped Inter Miami level the score after Emmanuel Latte Lath had given Atlanta United the lead. Fafa Picault scored the winner for Inter Miami in the 89th minute, giving the Herons all three points. Atlanta United 1–2 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Shines As Herons Register Comeback Victory, Move to Top Spot in Eastern Conference Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Goal Video

Messi steals it, Messi finishes it. 🐐 things. pic.twitter.com/u0RovdUfzq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2025

