Juventus dominated their recent UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City at home – Allianz Arena. Goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKinnie piled pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side who entered the game with just one win from nine matches in all competitions. Frustrated by the team’s recent slump, Man City fans were looking to avoid the ‘final whistle’ and home fans’ celebrations by making an early exit. But shockingly they were stopped from doing so as a special announcement was made asking the Citizens fans till they were allowed to go out. Juventus 2–0 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie Score As the Old Lady Dominate Cityzens To Grab Three Vital Points.

Manchester City Fans Stopped From Going Out of Allianz Stadium

Man City fans trying to leave the Juventus Stadium have just been told over loudspeaker that they have to stay until they're allowed out. Brutal — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 11, 2024

