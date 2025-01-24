Manchester United got the better of their Scottish opponents in Rangers, who in a close encounter in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 lost against the Premier League giants 2-1. After a goalless first half, Jack Butland's own goal handed the hosts a 1-0 lead, but Rangers' Cyriel Dessers scored the leveler just minutes away from completion of normal time. United captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the plate in the stoppage time and hit the winning goal for his side, which moved Manchester United to fourth in the Europa League. Premier League 2024–25: Tottenham Hotspur Condemn ‘Abhorrent Homophobic’ Chants From Fans Against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Claims Narrow Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)