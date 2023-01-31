Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day. The Austrian emerged as a target for the Red Devils after their midfield options were cut short due to Christian Eriksen's injury, which will see him ruled out for an extended period. The Bayern Munich player is also said to be keen on joining Erik ten Hag's side. Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal Close to Signing Jorginho from Chelsea.

Manchester United Pushing to Sign Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave and Manchester United are now pushing in talks with Bayern. Discussions on the formula of the deal, ongoing. 🚨🔴 #MUFC #DeadlineDay Chelsea are currently busy with other deals and not with Sabitzer as things stand. pic.twitter.com/biAyw4XkXW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

