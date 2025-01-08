Former Brazil footballer and legend Mario Zagallo died on January 6 due to multiple organ failure, said the Barra D’Or Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, where he had been treated for a series of health problems in recent months. Zagallo played alongside Pele in Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 World Cup-winning teams and later won the trophy as a coach. Due to the legend's death at the age of 92, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declared three days of national mourning. Hugo Sotil Dies: Former Barcelona and Peru International Footballer Passes Away at 75 After Health Issue.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Declares Three-Days National Mourning As Mario Zagallo Dies

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning for four-time World Cup-winning football legend Mario Zagallo, a day after his death at age 92. pic.twitter.com/HlJPqN73eC — Alkass English (@alkassenglish) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)