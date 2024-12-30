Known for his attacking gameplay and partnership with legendary Johan Cruyff at Barcelona, Hugo Sotil was a key member of Barca’s championship-winning team. He was placed in intensive care after experiencing some health issues. But the former striker was sadly unable to recover and passed away on Monday. FC Barcelona announced his passing on social media. In the official statement released on the club’s website FC Barcelona wrote “an emotional statement, an excerpt of which read: "On Monday 30 December Hugo Sotil passed away. Born in Ica in Peru on 18 May 1949, 'Cholo' as he was known, was considered one of the best South American players of his generation, and was a from fan favourites at Baraa during his time at the club.” Barcelona FC Clear Financial Obstacles to Register Dani Olmo for La Liga 2024-25 Season.

FC Barcelona Confirms Hugo Sotil's Death

FC Barcelona mourns the passing of Hugo Sotil, who played for Barça from 1973 to 1976, and offers its condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Cholo. pic.twitter.com/veJqv2dPUt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 30, 2024

