Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on his fractured limb a day after being involved in a horrific car crash. The 34-year-old was flown to the hospital after the accident and West Ham, the club he plays for in the Premier League, took to social media to share an update with the fans about the striker's injury. The Premier League club announced that he has undergone surgery and will be 'monitored in hospital over the coming days.' Pictures of the wrecked car which the Jamaican footballer allegedly drove went viral on social media. West Ham Forward Michail Antonio Involved In Road Traffic Incident, Club Provides Update.

West Ham Provides Update on Michail Antonio's Injury

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon. Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over… pic.twitter.com/vg7vQbjssU — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)