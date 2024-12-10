Nani has decided to hang up his boots. The 38-year-old Manchester United legend announced his retirement over his social media. Replying to former Portugal and Man Utd teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, "Congratulations Nanaca". Nani played alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal National Football Team and Manchester United. Both won several titles for the club and country. Nani announced his retirement at age 38. In his late career, Nani played for CF Estrela da Amadora, which is a Portuguese football club. Nani, during his football career, was one of the known wingers. Nani Retires: Manchester United Legend Announces Retirement, Says 'It's Been an Amazing Ride' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Nani's Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Nani's retirement (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nani's Retirement Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luís Nani (@luisnani)

