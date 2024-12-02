New York Red Bulls are the MLS 2024 Eastern Conference Champions. New York defeated Orlando City 1-0 in the MLS 2024 Eastern Conference Championship final to lift the title. Orlando City looked in control but as the second half started, Andres Reyes broke the deadlock and helped the NY Red Bulls take charge. New York Red Bulls defended well and did not concede a goal, which helped them lift the silverware. New York Red Bulls will face MLS Western Conference Champions LA Galaxy for MLS Cup 2024. Luis Suarez Secures Future With Inter Miami, Signs Contract Extension Through MLS 2025 Season.

New York Red Bulls Lift MLS 2024 Eastern Conference Championship Title

